iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.15 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.12.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.