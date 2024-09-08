iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Decreased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 2.6% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $13,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IWB traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.88. The company had a trading volume of 602,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.41 and a 52-week high of $309.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

