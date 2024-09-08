iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Holdings Cut by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Custom Index Systems LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,046,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,195,000 after purchasing an additional 919,370 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,367,000 after acquiring an additional 341,582 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,845,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 648.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,065,000 after acquiring an additional 256,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,078,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,157,000 after purchasing an additional 115,959 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $126.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $130.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.75.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

