iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.4% of Custom Index Systems LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

IVW stock opened at $88.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.73. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

