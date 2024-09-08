Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $186.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.25.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $169.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.78. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

