Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Price Target to GBX 120

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prs Reit Price Performance

Shares of LON PRSR opened at GBX 95.80 ($1.26) on Thursday. Prs Reit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65.50 ($0.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 97.50 ($1.28). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 80.11. The company has a market capitalization of £526.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 958.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Prs Reit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Prs Reit’s dividend payout ratio is 4,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prs Reit

About Prs Reit

In other news, insider Stephen Smith purchased 60,000 shares of Prs Reit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £46,200 ($60,749.51). Insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company has investment of over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

