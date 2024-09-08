Jefferies Financial Group Cuts United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target to $41.00

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United States Steel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $31.27 on Thursday. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.88.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. United States Steel had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,575,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. KGH Ltd boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 68.2% during the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,255,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,839,000 after buying an additional 1,724,670 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,952,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 4,305.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,634,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,379,000 after buying an additional 3,551,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 13.5% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,667,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,848,000 after buying an additional 316,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

