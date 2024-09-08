Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target to $28.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRNT

Verint Systems Price Performance

VRNT opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $38.17.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $210.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $161,662.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $12,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,585,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $161,662.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,352,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after buying an additional 24,952 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 565.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 58,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $18,601,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,182,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,145,000 after acquiring an additional 73,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.