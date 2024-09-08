Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $115.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $111.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.89.

ENPH stock opened at $108.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.38. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $141.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $424,130,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 57.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,425,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at about $51,582,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

