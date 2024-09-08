Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $152,989.34

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $152,989.34 and approximately $45.06 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 50% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00008999 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

