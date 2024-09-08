John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.250-3.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. John Wiley & Sons also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.25-3.60 EPS.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

NYSE WLY opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. John Wiley & Sons has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $49.20.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.40 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.74%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

