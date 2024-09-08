Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Price Target Raised to GBX 195 at Berenberg Bank

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 195 ($2.56) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JSG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.





JSG opened at GBX 151 ($1.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.03, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 158.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 149.19. Johnson Service Group has a 1 year low of GBX 117.20 ($1.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 172 ($2.26). The stock has a market cap of £625.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2,157.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Johnson Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment offers workwear and protective wear rental; and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundry services.

