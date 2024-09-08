JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $167.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $197.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.83 and a 200 day moving average of $164.79.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $421.54 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 47.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.8657 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 481,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,526,000 after purchasing an additional 281,966 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter worth about $13,976,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 67.9% during the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 162,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,505,000 after buying an additional 65,681 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,676,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

