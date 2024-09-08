Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.9% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.1 %

UPS opened at $127.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.