Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target to $72.00

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.75.

FAF stock opened at $65.02 on Wednesday. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $66.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.29.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that First American Financial will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $1,833,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 340.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

