Kerusso Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Kerusso Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $199.80 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $213.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.37.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.31%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.79.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,538 shares of company stock valued at $667,793. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

