Kerusso Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kerusso Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,000. Pfizer accounts for 2.1% of Kerusso Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.7% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 46,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,243,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,750,000 after purchasing an additional 114,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.84 billion, a PE ratio of -476.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $34.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

