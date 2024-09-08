Kerusso Capital Management LLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kerusso Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $134.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

