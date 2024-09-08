KOK Price Down 27.8% This Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. KOK has a market cap of $269,241.98 and $322,329.68 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008959 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,229.96 or 1.00628899 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00013394 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007967 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00028386 USD and is down -50.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $76,553.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

