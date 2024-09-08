Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$33.88 and last traded at C$33.88. Approximately 174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.53.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.83.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

