Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $8.09 on Thursday. Korea Electric Power has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $17.52 billion during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 137.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

