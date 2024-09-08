Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Korea Electric Power Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $8.09 on Thursday. Korea Electric Power has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $17.52 billion during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Korea Electric Power
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Korea Electric Power
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.