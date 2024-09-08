Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.14-1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. Korn Ferry also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.140-1.260 EPS.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

NYSE KFY opened at $66.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.54. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $75.30.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.96%.

KFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $333,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,377.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

