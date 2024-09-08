Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 235,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,297,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,518,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,790 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,922 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130,142 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,150,000 after purchasing an additional 244,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,611,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,626,000 after buying an additional 635,269 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.20.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

