Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys Shares of 18,007 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $104.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

