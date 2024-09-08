Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $2.42 Million in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 62,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSK during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

NYSE GSK opened at $43.67 on Friday. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $45.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $90.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 54.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on GSK

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.