Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $944,000 in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1,322.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 2,510.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRC. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KRC opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average is $34.20. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

