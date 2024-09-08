Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter worth $1,180,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 238.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 51,815 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,386,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roku by 23.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $64.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.06. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.50.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.47.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,351 over the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

