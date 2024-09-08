Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases Shares of 14,389 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $79,812,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,372,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,146,000 after purchasing an additional 798,946 shares in the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 344.5% in the first quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 847,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,877,000 after buying an additional 656,820 shares during the period. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,771,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,778,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,919,000 after buying an additional 344,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $103.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $105.30.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on IFF. Citigroup upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.80.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

