Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases Shares of 23,907 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PII. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Polaris from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.18.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.80 and a 200 day moving average of $84.95. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $109.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.89). Polaris had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Polaris Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.