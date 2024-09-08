Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes $22.08 Million Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 466,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,076,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 88,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 177,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 160,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000.

ISTB stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

