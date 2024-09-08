Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes $700,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,481,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,723,000 after purchasing an additional 735,753 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 44,332 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,334,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,422,000 after buying an additional 767,101 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 484.6% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,246,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,370 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCR opened at $19.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.