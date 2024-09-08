L7 (LSD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $923.78

L7 (LSD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. L7 has a total market capitalization of $923.78 and approximately $214,709.18 worth of L7 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One L7 token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, L7 has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About L7

L7’s genesis date was July 19th, 2023. L7’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000 tokens. L7’s official website is www.l7dex.finance. L7’s official Twitter account is @l7_global.

L7 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “L7 (LSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. L7 has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 40,941,582 in circulation. The last known price of L7 is 0.00338278 USD and is up 16.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $326,486.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.l7dex.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as L7 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire L7 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase L7 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

