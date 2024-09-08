LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 47,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211,626 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

