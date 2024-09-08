LimeWire Self Reported Market Cap Hits $55.52 Million (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. LimeWire has a market capitalization of $55.52 million and $3.27 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LimeWire has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LimeWire

LimeWire launched on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,120,846 tokens. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 290,120,846.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.193069 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $3,776,179.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

