Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.27

Shares of Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.27 and traded as low as $44.20. Linamar shares last traded at $44.71, with a volume of 28,661 shares changing hands.
Linamar Trading Down 2.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average of $49.24.
About Linamar
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Linamar
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.