Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $218.29.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $175.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.81. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $261.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 194.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 174.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

