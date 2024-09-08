Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.06 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.06 million and $48.88 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 804,356,153 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 804,338,481.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00326867 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $49.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.