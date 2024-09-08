Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.06 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.06 million and $48.88 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 804,356,153 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 804,338,481.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00326867 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $49.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
