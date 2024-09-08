LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Stock Price Up 25%

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 24,734 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 10,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
LiveWorld Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $6.84 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.
LiveWorld Company Profile
LiveWorld, Inc, a digital agency and software company, provides social media and technology solutions for pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs.
