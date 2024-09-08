Lollybomb Meme Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,076.21 (BOMB)

Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Lollybomb Meme Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a market cap of $22.47 million and $30,076.21 worth of Lollybomb Meme Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lollybomb Meme Coin has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000110 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Lollybomb Meme Coin Profile

Lollybomb Meme Coin was first traded on May 28th, 2024. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official Twitter account is @lollybombmeme. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official website is lollybomb.meme.

Buying and Selling Lollybomb Meme Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Lollybomb Meme Coin is 0.00191412 USD and is up 4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $3,088.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lollybomb.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lollybomb Meme Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lollybomb Meme Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lollybomb Meme Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

