LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,700,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 282,848 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.01% of MGIC Investment worth $230,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 89.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 300,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 141,888 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.3% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 399,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 6.3% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 216,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 2.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 102,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MTG stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $305.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

