LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,575,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,320 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $195,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Ryder System by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,001,000 after purchasing an additional 54,605 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 89,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of R traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.11. The company had a trading volume of 350,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,631. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.31 and a 1-year high of $145.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Vertical Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,773,543.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,570.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

