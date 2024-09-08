LSV Asset Management Sells 155,940 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,940 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $308,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 333.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,684.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,986,810 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock traded down $10.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $504.17. 1,924,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,035. The stock has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $412.64 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $574.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.64.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

