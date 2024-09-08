LSV Asset Management Sells 280,000 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,154,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $151,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,184,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,427. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average is $37.60. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FITB

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,802.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,802.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $835,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,883.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock worth $2,269,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.