LSV Asset Management Sells 311,070 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,180,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311,070 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for about 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.74% of Aflac worth $373,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,820,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7,001.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 667,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 658,303 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at $27,588,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 484,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,945,000 after purchasing an additional 320,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 161.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 311,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 191,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AFL traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.89. 2,976,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,281. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.79 and a 12-month high of $111.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.97.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

