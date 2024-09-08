LSV Asset Management Sells 42,100 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,064,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 42,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in California Resources were worth $163,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in California Resources by 67,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in California Resources by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in California Resources during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get California Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insider Transactions at California Resources

In other news, Director Christian S. Kendall bought 20,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Francisco Leon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,437.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian S. Kendall bought 20,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Price Performance

NYSE CRC traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $48.14. 938,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,770. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.36). California Resources had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.41%.

California Resources Profile

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.