Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lyft from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Lyft from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 2.04.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lyft will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 8,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $99,795.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 764,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,988,544.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 8,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $99,795.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 764,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,988,544.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $81,943.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 932,062 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,497 shares of company stock valued at $392,157. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,899,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $636,603,000 after acquiring an additional 782,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,687,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Lyft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,256,080 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $88,211,000 after acquiring an additional 94,710 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,846,287 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $113,126,000 after acquiring an additional 63,461 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,630,432 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $54,420,000 after acquiring an additional 141,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

