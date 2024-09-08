Lynch & Associates IN Acquires 1,085 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,144,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,717,000 after acquiring an additional 379,198 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,920,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,274,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in TotalEnergies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,858,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,383,000 after purchasing an additional 100,059 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,592,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,665,000 after buying an additional 86,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,069,000 after buying an additional 71,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $66.30 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

