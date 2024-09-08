Lynch & Associates IN Acquires 1,585 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $775,169,000 after buying an additional 3,320,800 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Medtronic by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,500,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $617,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $89.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.60. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $91.49.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

