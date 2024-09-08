Lynch & Associates IN Buys 3,325 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SCHD opened at $82.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.00 and a 200 day moving average of $79.22. The stock has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $84.57.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

