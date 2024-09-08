Lynch & Associates IN Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302,888 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,403,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,104,000 after acquiring an additional 846,517 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,520,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,063,000 after acquiring an additional 442,720 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,534,000 after acquiring an additional 576,063 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

